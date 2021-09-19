Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,701 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Medallia worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $231,161.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 445,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.