Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Kraton worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kraton by 33.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kraton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

