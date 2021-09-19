Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of StoneX Group worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $65.35 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.