Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.23 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $35.85 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

