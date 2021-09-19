Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.26 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $1,825,209. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

