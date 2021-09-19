Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

