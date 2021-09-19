Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Zumiez worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $419,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

