Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.32 Million Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of ADTRAN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

