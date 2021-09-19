Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schrödinger by 71.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Schrödinger by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,547.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $4,525,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,218 shares of company stock valued at $47,232,547 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

