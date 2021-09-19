Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

