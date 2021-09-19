Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

