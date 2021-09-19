Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,068. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

