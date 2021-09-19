Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.39 Million Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of New Relic by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

