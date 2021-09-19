Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of MarineMax worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

