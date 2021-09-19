Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCEI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

