Rhumbline Advisers Invests $3.49 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,693,001 shares of company stock worth $130,877,041 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

