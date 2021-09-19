Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of BancFirst worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $77.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

