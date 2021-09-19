Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

