Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Atrion worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $728.98 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $783.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $666.92 and its 200 day moving average is $642.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

