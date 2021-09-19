Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.62. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

