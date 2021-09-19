Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of AngioDynamics worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $973.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.83.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

