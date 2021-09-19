Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 178,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

