Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,202 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

