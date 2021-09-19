Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,615 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $225,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

