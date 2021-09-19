Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,412 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.