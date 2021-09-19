Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,524 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $94,324,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

