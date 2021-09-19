Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,263 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Varex Imaging worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $4,778,000.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

