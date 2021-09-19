Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,189 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Interface worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Interface by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $853.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.