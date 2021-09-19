Rhumbline Advisers Takes $3.61 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $81.48 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

