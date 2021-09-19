Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $83,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CVAC opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.21. CureVac has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

