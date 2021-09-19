Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.