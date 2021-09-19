Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

