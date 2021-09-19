Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Genesco worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $891.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

