Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,504,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

