RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.89.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.02. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

