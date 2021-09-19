Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,521 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 409.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

