Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,394 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1,478.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

