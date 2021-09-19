Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,578 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $15.17 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

