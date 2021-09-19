Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,080 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.