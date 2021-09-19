Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,944 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.75.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

