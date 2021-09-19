Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 771,570 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 325,784 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

