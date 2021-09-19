Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.