Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 29,656 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 606.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

