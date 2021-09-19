Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 733 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $246.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

