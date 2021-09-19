Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in DraftKings by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

