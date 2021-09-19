Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

