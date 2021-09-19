Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 955.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

