Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

