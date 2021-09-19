Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

