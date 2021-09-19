Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.